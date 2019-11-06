ELECTION: Mayor, sanctuary status on line in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The polling places across southern Arizona were relatively quiet Tuesday night, but voters were still making their voices heard.
Tucson voters in the ballot-by-mail general election were tasked with many decisions — most notably choosing a mayor and deciding whether or not to become Arizona’s first so-called sanctuary city through the passage of Proposition 205.
There were also city council races for Wards 1, 2 and 4.
This story will be updated as results come in, but you can also check HERE.
- Regina Romero (Democrat), Ed Ackerley (Independent) and Mike Cease (Green Party) were battling to replace Jonathan Rothschild, who did not seek re-election after two terms.
- Passage of the proposition, also known as the Sanctuary City Initiative, would restrict the actions of Tucson police officers regarding the determination of immigration status.
- Ward 1: Lane Santa Cruz (D), Sam Nagy (R) and Matthew Smith (G).
- Ward 2: Paul Cunningham (D), Ewart Williams (R), William Peterson (G).
- Ward 3: Nikki Lee (D), Michael Hicks (R), Cara Bissell (G).
Tucson residents weren’t the only ones voting. There were several propositions for budget overrides and bonds across southern Arizona.
For those results, click on the list below.
- Prop 472: Altar Valley ESD Override Continuation
- Prop 473 Flowing Wells USD Override Continuation
- Prop 474 Sunnyside USD Override
- Prop 475 Amphitheater USD Override Continuation
- Prop 476 Amphitheater USD K-3 Override
- Prop 477 Golder Ranch Fire District Bond
- Prop 501 Tombstone USD Bond
- Prop 502 Willcox USD Bond
- Prop 601 Nogales USD Override Continuation
- Prop 602 Santa Cruz Valley USD Override
- Prop 603 Santa Cruz Valley USD Bond
