ELECTION: Mayor, sanctuary status on line in Tucson
(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 5, 2019 at 6:30 PM MST - Updated November 5 at 6:42 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The polling places across southern Arizona were relatively quiet Tuesday night, but voters were still making their voices heard.

Tucson voters in the ballot-by-mail general election were tasked with many decisions — most notably choosing a mayor and deciding whether or not to become Arizona’s first so-called sanctuary city through the passage of Proposition 205.

There were also city council races for Wards 1, 2 and 4.

This story will be updated as results come in, but you can also check HERE.

City of Tucson

Mayor

  • Regina Romero (Democrat), Ed Ackerley (Independent) and Mike Cease (Green Party) were battling to replace Jonathan Rothschild, who did not seek re-election after two terms.

Proposition 205

  • Passage of the proposition, also known as the Sanctuary City Initiative, would restrict the actions of Tucson police officers regarding the determination of immigration status.

Tucson City Council

  • Ward 1: Lane Santa Cruz (D), Sam Nagy (R) and Matthew Smith (G).
  • Ward 2: Paul Cunningham (D), Ewart Williams (R), William Peterson (G).
  • Ward 3: Nikki Lee (D), Michael Hicks (R), Cara Bissell (G).

Pima County and Beyond

Tucson residents weren’t the only ones voting. There were several propositions for budget overrides and bonds across southern Arizona.

For those results, click on the list below.

