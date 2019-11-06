FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances for your Wednesday!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 6, 2019 at 3:57 AM MST - Updated November 6 at 3:57 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low pressure system is moving its way through bringing us seasonable temperatures and our first chance of rain in a month on Wednesday. After today’s chance for rain, things dry out and temps stay in the low 80s through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. 30% chance for showers.

TONIGHT: Skies clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Highs will be in the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Highs will be in the upper 70s under sunny skies.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.