FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances for your Wednesday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low pressure system is moving its way through bringing us seasonable temperatures and our first chance of rain in a month on Wednesday. After today’s chance for rain, things dry out and temps stay in the low 80s through the weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. 30% chance for showers.
TONIGHT: Skies clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: Highs will be in the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Highs will be in the upper 70s under sunny skies.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.