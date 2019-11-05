’No’ for Prop 205: Sanctuary city initiative fails in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The effort to make Tucson the first designated sanctuary city in Arizona was overwhelmingly defeated by voters Tuesday.
About 71 percent of ballots voted against Proposition 205.
The campaign for Prop 205, also referred to as the Tucson Families Free and Together Initiative, was launched by the People’s Defense Initiative in January.
If passed, Tucson police officers would have been prevented from detaining people on the basis of immigration status. It would have also kept officers from assisting in the enforcement of federal immigration laws, except in circumstances expressly required by law.
Tucson already identifies as an “Immigrant Welcoming City," but the PDI wanted to take one step more with worries the general orders could one day disappear.
“Most of us live and die by the rules that we take care of each other, that we shall not live in fear, that we shall not be separated. That we deserve to live and thrive, regardless of what we believe in. And that’s what we believe in," Zaira Livier, director of the People’s Defense Initiative, told supporters at the watch party for the initiative Tuesday night.
Livier said she believed several city leaders did not “play fair” in the campaign.
The PDI filed a lawsuit against several city officials for electioneering — using city resources to sway voters — that lawsuit was dismissed by a judge.
But she said the group plans to appeal that decision and to continue to stand up for their effort.
