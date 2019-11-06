One person suffering non life-threatening injuries after stabbing near Home Depot in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A male victim is suffering non life-threatening injuries after a stabbing occurred near a Home Depot on 3925 West Costco Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Marana Police responded to the report of a stabbing at 7:45 a.m.
Upon arrival, they located a male victim with injuries to his arm. He was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the suspect, also male, fled the scene before arrival in a vehicle in an unknown direction.
A warning was issued to the Continental Ranch residence community, which prompted school lockdowns as a precaution, however, there was never an immediate threat to the neighborhood.
Police were able to locate the suspect in Tucson at 11:12 a.m. and take him into custody.
It is unknown at this time if the suspect and victim knew each other before the incident.
The scene is clear near the Home Depot according to authorities and all businesses in the area are operating as usual.
The investigation is ongoing.
