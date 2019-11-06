Police: Suspect arrested in massacre of U.S. citizens in Mexico

Peniche Espejel said he believes a newly-formed group called the “Los Jaguares” cartel, an off-shoot of the Sinaloa cartel, may be behind the massacre. The group has engaged in a turf war with rivaling cartels such as the La Línea and the Jalisco cartels. Separately, a US official earlier Tuesday said one of the cartels being focused on as potentially behind the attack on the dual US-Mexican family is the La Línea cartel.