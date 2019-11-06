Tucson detectives searching for robbery suspects

Tucson detectives searching for robbery suspects
Detectives are looking for two men who stole from a Family Dollar on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (Source: Gray Television)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 6, 2019 at 2:47 PM MST - Updated November 6 at 2:47 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are searching for two suspects in connection to a robbery.

Law enforcement officials are searching for two men who stole from a Family Dollar, located at 16 W. Grant Road, on Monday, Oct. 28. Police said the two fled the scene in a stolen white Chevy Malibu that police found on the east side the next day.

Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME. Tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.