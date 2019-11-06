UArizona Wildcats open regular season against Northern Arizona

For the 10th time in 11 seasons, the Arizona Wildcats will open the regular season at the McKale Center when they welcome Northern Arizona on Wednesday. Arizona is 94-8 in the last 102 games they have played in the McKale Center, tied for the third-fewest losses in the country. Arizona is also 47-1 in its last 48 non-conference home games.- Under head coach Sean Miller, the Wildcats are 10-0 in season openers and 32-9 since joining the Pac-12 prior to the 1978-79 season. The average margin of victory for Miller’s teams in season openers at Arizona is 20.1 points.- Wednesday will mark the third time in Miller’s tenure at Arizona that he has opened a season against NAU (2009, 2017, 2019). Overall, Miller is 7-0 against NAU.- In the lone exhibition game for Arizona, the Wildcats defeated NCAA Division II opponent Chico State, 74-65, on Friday night. Redshirt senior Chase Jeter led the way with 17 points while junior Ira Lee added 10 points and 14 rebounds.- The Arizona Wildcats have eight newcomers on the roster for the 2019-20 season, with four freshmen and four incoming transfers - two of which are grad transfers. Grad transfers Stone Gettings (Cornell) and Max Hazzard (UC Irvine) are eligible to play right away along with redshirt sophomore Jemarl Baker Jr. (Kentucky), who received a waiver from the NCAA on Oct. 31 and is eligible to play immediately. The fourth transfer is Jordan Brown (Nevada), who will sit out the 2019-20 season and have three years of eligibility remaining starting with the 2020-21 season.