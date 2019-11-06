Vietnam veterans traveling memorial wall comes to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The world’s largest Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will be in Tucson, just in time for Veterans Day.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall will arrive at Casino del Sol via motorcycle escort on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The wall will be on display at the casino’s pool lawn until Monday, Nov. 11.
During the wall’s visit, the casino will host a dedication ceremony Nov. 6 including a massing of colors, three salute of fireworks and speeches from local leaders, according to a press release from the casino.
The wall will be open for public viewing beginning Thursday, Nov. 7 until Monday, Nov. 11.
The traveling tribute wall is an 80 percent, 360-foot scale version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. The traveling replica is 8 feet tall and is the largest of its kind in the country.
Thursday, Nov. 7 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
