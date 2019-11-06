Witnesses say lighting strike precedes power outage; TEP investigating

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson awoke to thunderstorms on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and at least one community lost power after seeing lightning strike nearby.
Power went off briefly at the Town and County Estates, 4444, E. Benson Highway, and the Tucson Electric Power outage map showed an outage affecting more than 500 customers in that area.
The cause of the outage was being investigated, but residents there said lightning struck nearby right before the lights went out.
A low pressure system moved through southern Arizona, bringing seasonable temperatures and the first chance of rain in a month on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.