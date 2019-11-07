AZGFD offering reward after Harris Hawk found alive, shot with arrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest in a case where a Harris Hawk was shot with an arrow near Three Points.
The hawk was found alive on Monday, Nov. 4 and taken to Phoenix for treatment.
The person responsible would face state and federal violations, including six months in jail and a 15 thousand dollar fine.
Anyone with information is asked to call 800-352-0700, reference number C10176.
