AZGFD offering reward after Harris Hawk found alive, shot with arrow
AZGFD looking to identify the person responsible after finding a hawk shot with an arrow. (Source: AZGFD Twitter)
November 7, 2019 at 10:40 AM MST - Updated November 7 at 10:41 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest in a case where a Harris Hawk was shot with an arrow near Three Points.

The hawk was found alive on Monday, Nov. 4 and taken to Phoenix for treatment.

The person responsible would face state and federal violations, including six months in jail and a 15 thousand dollar fine.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-352-0700, reference number C10176.

