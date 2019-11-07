Former Tucson Fire captain David Watson loses appeal in triple murder case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - David Watson, the Tucson man convicted of killing his ex-wife, mother-in-law and her friend more than a decade ago will not be released anytime soon.
Watson, a former captain with the Tucson Fire Department, lost an appeal in state court this week. The appeal claimed the judge made several mistakes during the jury trial, including not letting the defense use evidence that someone else might have committed the murders.
Watson, who was sentenced in April 2017, will have to serve 66 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.
Authorities said he killed his wife Linda Watson in 2000 and his mother-in-law Marilyn Cox and her friend Renee Farnsworth in 2003.
During the trial, the prosecution argued David Watson had the motive and opportunity to kill all three women.
David and Linda Watson were in a custody battle over their daughter Jordynn when Linda disappeared. Marilyn Cox was in a dispute with him over visitation rights when she was gunned down
Linda Watson went missing in 2000 and her remains were found three years later, but they were not identified until 2011. Cox and Farnsworth were fatally shot outside Cox’s home.
David Watson was arrested and charged with murder in 2015.
• Aug. 20, 2000: Linda Watson disappears.
• May 7, 2003: Marilyn Cox and Renee Farnsworth shot and killed on the northwest side of Tucson.
• October 2003: Body found in the desert near Silverbell Mine area, but authorities are not able to identify.
• 2011: Body found in the desert identified as Linda Watson.
• April 25, 2015: David Watson arrested on murder charges.
• October 2016: First murder trial begins.
• November 2016: First murder trial ends with hung jury.
• January 2017: Second murder trial begins.
• March 2017: Watson found guilty on all counts.
• April 14, 2017: Judge denies request to delay sentencing.
• April 17, 2017: Watson sentenced to 66 years.
• November 2019: State appeals court rejects Watson appeal.
