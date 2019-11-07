FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather for the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The low pressure system that brought us our first rain since October 4th has left leaving us with drier conditions. Expect temps a few degrees above average in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Those clouds could make for some great sunrises and sunsets so get the cameras ready!
THURSDAY: Highs will be in the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy at times.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Highs will be in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
