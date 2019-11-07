GRAPHIC: Javelina euthanized after getting stuck in illegal trap for weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for the person responsible for the agonizing death of a javelina in Tucson.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the javelina got its snout and foot stuck in an illegal leg-hold trap.
The javelina was first spotted Oct. 21 near Speedway and Greasewood but despite multiple attempts, it was not captured until Tuesday, Nov. 5. The animal, which is protect in Arizona, had to be put down.
“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for the state’s most precious resource, its wildlife," said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “In addition,this was an especially cruel act. The javelina suffered terribly.”
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call 800-352-0700. The case number is OGT #19-003832.
