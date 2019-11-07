Inmate walks away from assigned work crew in Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate walked away from his assigned off-site work crew in Casa Grande Wednesday night, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Inmate Joshua J. Speedling who was housed at ASPC-Lewis, was admitted to prison in 2019 after being convicted out of Maricopa County to serve five years for forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device and a dangerous drug violation.
Speedling is a minimum-custody inmate, meaning he poses a low risk to the public and staff. This classification allows inmates to work outside the institution, including in community work crews.
He was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 8:00 pm. Casa Grande Police and DPS were notified at the time. ADC Criminal Investigators are working with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force to locate and apprehend Speedling.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.
