Northwest Fire District responds to hazardous materials call
Northwest Fire District is responding to a hazardous materials call at 2255 N. Ina Road on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 7, 2019 at 2:59 PM MST - Updated November 7 at 3:45 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Northwest Fire District is responding to a possible hazardous materials situation near Ina Road and La Cholla Boulevard.

First responders are on their way to 2255 W. Ina Road in response to a possible gas leak, according to a public information officer with Northwest Fire. While responders have not yet arrived on scene, details of the call listed a foul-smelling, rotten egg odor coming from the building.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

