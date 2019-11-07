Northwest Fire District responds to hazardous materials call

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Northwest Fire District is responding to a possible hazardous materials situation near Ina Road and La Cholla Boulevard.
First responders are on their way to 2255 W. Ina Road in response to a possible gas leak, according to a public information officer with Northwest Fire. While responders have not yet arrived on scene, details of the call listed a foul-smelling, rotten egg odor coming from the building.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
