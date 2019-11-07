Pima County Sheriff’s Department takes 1,200 pounds of drugs from motor home

The Pima County Sheriff's Department seized 1,200 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 6, 2019 at 9:08 PM MST - Updated November 6 at 9:08 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies seized 1,200 pounds of drug during a traffic stop Friday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a motor home near the intersection of Alvernon Way and Benson Highway at around 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. A narcotics detection K-9 alerted deputies of drugs in the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies seized 1,200 pounds of marijuana hidden in the vehicle, which is valued at around $600,000, according to a press release from the county sheriff’s department.

