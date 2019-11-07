Poultry distributor issues major food recall in Arizona, across the country

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’ve purchased any ready-to-cook chicken products from Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., you might want to do a double take at the label.
The Arkansas-based company recalled more than 2 million pounds of poultry products due to possible contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated the recall as a class-I recall, meaning that there is a “reasonable probability” that the product could cause serious health problems or death, according to the USDA website.
The recall is specifically for products produced from Oct. 21 to Nov. 4, 2019, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Effected poultry products bear the establishment numbers “P-1949," P-486″ or “P-5837” in the USDA mark of inspection.
Officials are concerned over possible exposure to “extraneous materials, specifically metal,” according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The items in question were sent to “institutions” in Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, according to the USDA press release. There have not been any reports of “adverse effects” due to possible contaminated products, but the USDA urges any customers who purchased recalled Simmons products to not serve them.
Anyone who might have purchased the recalled items should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions can call Simmons at (888)-931-7007 or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-(888)-674-6854.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
