President Trump announces two Arizona Judicial Nominees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Arizona judges have been announced nominees by President Trump to serve as Judge on the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.
John C. Hinderaker was nominated on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
John Hinderaker currently serves as a Judge on the Arizona Superior Court for Pima County, having been appointed by Governor Doug Ducey in 2018.
Before taking the bench, Judge Hinderaker was a partner at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP in Tucson, where his practice focused on commercial litigation.
Upon graduation from law school, Judge Hinderaker served as a law clerk to Judge John M. Roll and Judge Raymond T. Terlizzi, both of the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.
Judge Hinderaker earned his B.A., with honors, from the University of California Santa Barbara and his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Arizona College of Law, where he was a member of the Arizona Law Review.
Scott Rash was also nominated by President Trump on Sept. 12, 2019.
Rash currently serves as a Judge on the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County, where he is the Presiding Family Law Judge. Judge Rash has also overseen civil and criminal dockets.
Before taking the bench in 2010, Judge Rash was a shareholder at Gabroy, Rollman, & Bossé, P.C. in Tucson, where his practice focused on civil litigation matters.
Earlier in his career, Judge Rash served as an Assistant Attorney General of Criminal Prosecution in the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.
Judge Rash earned his B.S.B.A., with highest honors, from the University of Arizona and his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Arizona College of Law.
