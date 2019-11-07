Regina Romero to be sworn in as Tucson’s first female mayor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Dec. 2, 2019, Mayor-elect Regina Romero will be sworn in as Tucson’s 42nd mayor.
She will be the first woman mayor the city has ever sworn in and the first Hispanic mayor since 1871.
She was elected Tuesday defeating two other candidates.
Romero will assume the 10th floor Mayor’s office after a 12 year run, serving Ward 1 on Tucson’s West side.
She says those 12 years have prepared her for what lies ahead.
"To see a bigger vision, a bigger picture of the city," she said. "That you can't improve one area of the city and not the other."
She admits there's pressure on her to perform because she is the first.
"It does add pressure in the form that I am going to be a role model for young women, so I really have to do my best," she said. "It's pressure but the good type, that challenges us to do our best."
She also agrees there’s there is a transformation going on in city government, not just in Tucson, but across the country as more women are elected.
"That's a good thing because we need to hear their voices in the decision making process," she said.
But it's also about the agenda they will follow.
The four Democratic candidates elected last night, Romero, Ward 2 Paul Cunningham, Ward 1 Lane Santa Cruz and Nikki Lee in Ward 4, are young parents.
"We all have children," Romero said. "Between the four of us, we have 12 kids."
She believes that will tilt the agenda towards children’s issues such as investing in schools and investing in youth.
She sees the crushing defeat of the sanctuary city initiative, Proposition 205, as a pragmatic decision.
"It didn't pass because people, including myself, were concerned about losing million of dollars affecting our financial health," she said.
The City Attorney Mike Rankin issued a memo saying the city risked state shared revenues if it passed.
But even with the defeat, it does not mean the premise behind it, immigration, will go away.
"I am hopeful that we sit down, we regroup and that we continue to push policies forward that will continue protecting the most vulnerable communities, including migrants," she said.
She believes those policies are what voters want.
“I think the nature of Tucsonans is to hold the most vulnerable,” she said. “And to fight for the civil rights for individuals no matter their status.”
But while so much attention is paid to national politics, she has received considerable national notoriety.
