Salvation Army Red Kettles to accept donations through Apple Pay, Google Pay in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The bells ring in the holiday season.
When the Salvation Army launches the Red Kettle Drive in Tucson next week, there will be new technology to make it easier for people passing by to donate money.
Glenda Avalos, the Public Relations Director for The Salvation Army, said kettles in Tucson will be accepting donations through Apple Pay and Google Pay.
If you don’t have those features, you can scan a QR code that will direct you to a donation website.
The Salvation Army is also offering new, creative ways to give back this holiday season.
Groups or businesses can adopt a red kettle or sign up for a sponsorship to match donations.
The Red Kettle Campaign will run from November 29 to December 24.
The 2019 Red Kettle Kick-Off event will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 3:00 pm at the Tucson Mall.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.