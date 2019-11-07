Smoked salmon recalled because of potential botulism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mill Stream Corp. (Sullivan Harbor Farm) is voluntarily recalling cold smoked salmon for fear of possible botulism.
That form of food poisoning can cause general weakness, double vision, dizziness and abdominal distention. In some cases, it can also be fatal.
The smoked salmon products were sold and distributed in Arizona and 22 other states through retail, wholesale and online orders.
The potentially tainted products were sold from March through September in sealed packages.
Officials say no related illnesses have been reported.
Consumers with questions should contact the company for more information.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.