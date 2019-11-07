USCIS welcomes 120 new US citizens in naturalization ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services partnered with the Pima Air and Space Museum for its ninth year welcomed 120 new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony Thursday, Nov. 7.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott H. Gan administered the Oath of Allegiance.
Pima Air and Space Museum Executive Director Scott Marchand delivered the welcoming remarks and USCIS San Antonio, Texas, Acting Deputy District Director Jesse X. Mendez delivered the keynote address.
The 120 citizenship candidates originate from the following 37 countries including Belgium, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Haiti, India, Iraq, Ireland, Mali, Mexico, Moldova, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Philippines, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Sudan, Syria, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Vietnam.
In the fiscal year of 2019, USCIS has naturalized 833,000 people.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.