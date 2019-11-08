AZ Weekend, Nov. 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Plenty to do around southern Arizona in the next few days.
If you’re still looking for ideas, here are a few:
Dusk Music Festival
Dusk Music Festival is taking over Armory Park in Downtown Tucson.
Experience live music, lots of food and art.
The festival runs from Saturday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 10. The gates open at 9 a.m.
Tickets are available online.
American Veterans Traveling Tribute
Honor our veterans by visiting the American Veterans Traveling Tribute this weekend at the Casino Del Sol.
The traveling wall is an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam memorial wall in Washington DC.
You can view the wall Friday, Nov. 8, through Sunday, Nov. 10, with a special ceremony Saturday morning at 10.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease
The 2019 Walk to end Alzheimer’s is also happening this weekend in Tucson at Reid Park.
All the money raised here helps families with further care, support and research efforts for the American Alzheimer’s Association.
The fundraiser kicks off with registration Saturday morning at 8 and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
For more things to do around southern Arizona and great deals – visit the theazweekend.com
