Beluga whale plays fetch with Rugby fans on boat in Arctic Ocean

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group of men on a boat had their own Sea World experience and they didn’t even have to pay.
The Beluga whale was filmed playing fetch with the group of nearby boaters.
The group of South African Rugby fans were throwing the Rugby ball into the Arctic Ocean and the whale would chase it and bring it back to the men. The ball was a 2019 Rugby World Cup ball.
The Guardian posted the video to their website.
The video was also posted to YouTube.
