Border Patrol arrests 2 Arizona women, 5 migrants in smuggling case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling near Why, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens smuggling five Mexican nationals during an immigration traffic stop Thursday morning.
Two of the five Mexican nationals were found inside the car’s trunk.
The Arizona women, ages 25 and 27, were arrested along with the five Mexican nationals, and the vehicle was seized. The two Arizona women are facing federal human smuggling charges while the five Mexican nationals are being processed for immigration violations.
U.S. Border Patrol officials warn that placing humans in a vehicle’s trunk can be extremely dangerous or fatal. These dangers, including carbon monoxide poisoning and the risks posed by a vehicle collision, increase when people are placed inside compartments, such as trailers and trunks, to avoid detection by law enforcement officials.
Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.
