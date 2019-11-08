Central Arizona College rodeo team does Git Up Challenge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Forget Fortnite and flossing.
The latest internet dance craze is the Git Up Challenge.
The Central Arizona College Rodeo Team, located in Coolidge about an hour northwest of Tucson, is showing off its moves with cameo appearances by some of the rodeo livestock.
While these cowgirls and cowboys have got some dance moves, they’ve also got the rodeo skills of champs. The men’s team is first in the Grand Canyon Region while and the women’s team is in third.
The team also hosts the largest “Exceptional Rodeo” in the country, which gives nearly 300 students with special needs a chance to ride a horse and participate in simulated rodeo events.
We think they could create their own dance and call it the Giddy Up Challenge.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.