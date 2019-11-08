Collision on Interstate 10 causes serious injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash on Interstate 10 that caused serious injuries.
At around 7:38 p.m., DPS troopers responded to westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near milepost 254, according to an email by DPS. It’s still unclear how many vehicles or people were involved, but officials with DPS said victims suffered serious injuries.
Numerous DPS units as well as personnel with the Arizona Department of Transportation are still in the area. Lanes are open but units on scene might temporarily stop traffic to investigate.
This is an on-going investigation and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.
