FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday Morning, November 8th
By Stephanie Waldref | November 8, 2019 at 7:29 AM MST - Updated November 8 at 7:35 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will be a few degrees above average in the low to mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend. Those clouds could make for some great sunrises and sunsets so get the cameras ready! A cold front swings through for the middle of next week bringing the 70s back!

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy at times.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Highs will be in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Highs will be in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.