FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will be a few degrees above average in the low to mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend. Those clouds could make for some great sunrises and sunsets so get the cameras ready! A cold front swings through for the middle of next week bringing the 70s back!
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy at times.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with highs the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Highs will be in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Highs will be in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.