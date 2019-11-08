Northwest Fire District awards first responders for their service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District held an awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 7. to honor first responders who have served their community.
The following awards were presented to exceptional individuals in the district:
Silver Lifesaving Medal
Paramedic John Young
Fire Chief Citation Ribbon
Captain Ian Cassidy
Deputy Chief Brian Keeley
Captain Hampton Jensen
Lisa McCoy, Human Resources Supervisor
Marco Vidal, Senior Systems Engineer
Firefighter of the Year
Firefighter Adam Bernal
Officer of the Year
Captain Collin Wyckoff
Chief Officer of the Year
Deputy Chief Roger Moore
Congratulations to those who received awards and thank you for your service!
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.