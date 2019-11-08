Northwest Fire District awards first responders for their service

Northwest Fire District awards first responders for their service
Northwest Fire District awarded exceptional first responders during a ceremony (Source: Northwest Fire District)
November 7, 2019 at 5:03 PM MST - Updated November 7 at 5:03 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District held an awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 7. to honor first responders who have served their community.

The following awards were presented to exceptional individuals in the district:

Silver Lifesaving Medal

Paramedic John Young

Fire Chief Citation Ribbon

Captain Ian Cassidy

Deputy Chief Brian Keeley

Captain Hampton Jensen

Lisa McCoy, Human Resources Supervisor

Marco Vidal, Senior Systems Engineer

Firefighter of the Year

Firefighter Adam Bernal

Officer of the Year

Captain Collin Wyckoff

Chief Officer of the Year

Deputy Chief Roger Moore

Congratulations to those who received awards and thank you for your service!

