Clothing sale helps Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Shoppers pinching pennies Friday enjoyed a great deal for a great cause.
The Buffalo Exchange and Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southern Arizona teamed up for a fundraiser. Donated clothes were on sale for only a dollar and all proceeds went to Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
“I think children are very resilient,” said Ashley Steward, a new mentor at Big brothers, Big Sisters of Southern Arizona. She gets to meet her “little” next week.
“When you’re around them, it’s all smiles and you have a great time, and when they need you, they need you,” she said.
Last time they had a sale like this, they raised about $2,500 for the organization. Friday, they raised close to $4,000.
“It’s a great way to support the community but also get a really good deal,” said Megan Lyons, who was shopping at the event.
They say $1,200 dollars can fund a big-little match for an entire year.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.