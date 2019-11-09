Sabino Canyon launches new electric shuttle system

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hikers and nature lovers can now enjoy new electric shuttles at the Sabino Canyon Recreational Area.
The Regional Canyon Center, in partnership with the Coronado National Forest, launched the new set of emission-free shuttles on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 that are meant to adapt to the “changing public demands” officials have seen at the park, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The fleet, made up of five open-air vehicles, seats up to 60 passengers each and will operate on the Sabino Canyon route every hour between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The design features of the vehicles reflect the need to address safety, noise, water quality, wildlife, cultural and historical resource protection as well as exhaust emissions, according to the release.
Like the gasoline-powered shuttles that rolled out in March 2019, the new electric passenger vehicles will have a narrated audio system installed but passengers will have to use shuttle-provided earbuds to listen, instead of playing it over a loud speaker. Customers are able to reserve tickets on the new shuttle through its website.
Ticket prices for Sabino and Bear Canyon shuttle range from $4 to $12.
Tucson Electric Power, the city’s main power provider, help sponsor the effort.
