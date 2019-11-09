Tucson Fire Department tackles mobile home fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early morning on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
At around 12:44 a.m. fire crews responded to a mobile home fire at the 1700 block of west Fort Lowell Road, according to a TFD press release. A neighbor called 911 dispatchers to report the fire and attempted to put it out with a garden hose.
First responders believed that there was a resident inside the home at the time.
After fire crews entinguished the blaze, they found the resident safe, outside the mobile home. One person was displaced and no injuries were reported, according to the release.
Tucson fire recommends that residents have an emergency escape plan, especially mobile home residents. Mobile home fires tend to spread quickly to other structures because of the proximity to other properties, according to the release.
