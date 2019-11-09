University of Arizona police welcome new police dog

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department has a new furry friend on duty.
UAPD Chief Brian Seastone officially introduced and swore in Skip, a 22-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever from Custer, Washington, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Skip is the newest police K9 to join the UAPD explosive detection unit.
Skip came to UAPD through funding from the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation and is certified in explosive detection by the National Police Canine Association, according to a press release from UAPD.
You can follow the adventures of Skip and other UAPD police dogs on Instagram at @UArizonaK9.
