Crash involving motorcyclist in midtown results in life-threatening injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a crash between a truck and motorcycle occurred on Fort Lowell Road near Winterhaven.
Police responded to a call around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday involving a truck and motorcycle.
Authorities say a truck pulled out of a parking lot in front of a motorcycle.
The adult male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck remained on scene.
Police say there were no signs of impairment and speed does not appear to be a factor.
It is unknown if anyone has been cited in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
