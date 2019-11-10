Crash involving motorcyclist in midtown results in life-threatening injuries

November 10, 2019 at 4:15 PM MST - Updated November 10 at 4:15 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is suffering life-threatening injuries after a crash between a truck and motorcycle occurred on Fort Lowell Road near Winterhaven.

Police responded to a call around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday involving a truck and motorcycle.

Authorities say a truck pulled out of a parking lot in front of a motorcycle.

The adult male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on scene.

Police say there were no signs of impairment and speed does not appear to be a factor.

It is unknown if anyone has been cited in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

