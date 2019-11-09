FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temperatures continue through Monday before temperatures cool into the 70s!

By Jaclyn Selesky | November 9, 2019 at 5:35 PM MST - Updated November 9 at 5:36 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cold front will move through on Tuesday which will nudge our temperatures closer to average!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper-50s.

TOMORROW: Highs will be in the lower 80s under partly cloudy.

MONDAY: Highs will be in the lower 80s under mainly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.