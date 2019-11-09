FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temperatures continue through Monday before temperatures cool into the 70s!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cold front will move through on Tuesday which will nudge our temperatures closer to average!
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper-50s.
TOMORROW: Highs will be in the lower 80s under partly cloudy.
MONDAY: Highs will be in the lower 80s under mainly sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.