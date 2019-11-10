Two children, mom hurt in another Milwaukee hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ/CNN) – A hit-and-run sent two children and their mother to the hospital.
“A family was walking eastbound from 6th street in Juneau to attend an event downtown,” Inspector Daniel Thompson of the Milwaukee Police Department said.
Police said the suspect’s car made a left and hit all three as they were crossing the street.
They were taken to the hospital without any life-threatening injuries.
Police searched for the suspected driver and the car, which they described as a silver Chevy Malibu with Texas plates.
“I cannot stress enough [that] reckless driving is dangerous,” Thompson said. “We have to pay attention in the streets, especially downtown. There’s a lot of people walking.”
This is Milwaukee's fourth hit-and-run involving children in just over two weeks.
In total, eight children and one adult have been killed or injured.
