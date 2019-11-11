Arizona Athletics begins stadium renovation planning process

The University of Arizona Athletics Department has begun its planning process for Arizona Stadium renovations, including the west side.
Arizona Athletics has partnered with Conventions, Sports & Leisure (CSL), a national leader in the industry, to collect and organize valuable feedback from Wildcat fans on what the future of Arizona Stadium will look like.
“As we’ve done with all of our enhancements over the past two years, we engage our fans, campus partners and community to be a part of a collaborative effort,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “The long-term vision of our football facility is a critical piece to the future of our entire athletics department. The planning process for the next stage of renovations and enhancements must be built and powered by the input of those who fill the stands. We want fans to help build the future of Arizona Stadium for the generations of fans to come.”
Arizona has made continuous fan experience enhancements for Arizona Football game days over the last two years.
The department completed comprehensive facility enhancements as part of a strategic investment of $66 million, which included the $30 million renovation of the lower east side of Arizona Stadium and the creation of the $16.5 million Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center. The overhaul of the eastside of the football facility completely renovated the Zona Zoo student section while adding new restrooms, concessions, game day retail shop and open-air patio areas while connecting the north and south ends of the stadium for improved fan movement.
The Davis Sports Center, built across the street from Arizona Stadium, is a state-of-the-art indoor practice facility for Arizona Football and other programs. The climate-controlled space is also a key hospitality area on football gamedays, providing a dynamic indoor tailgating area that is available to all fans with a ticket to the game.
Arizona Athletics continued its improvements prior to the 2019 season with the creation of the SkyBox Club on the westside, which added a new modern and reimagined premium hospitality area. The SkyBox Club is a unique open-air environment with new sound systems, tv displays, picturesque views of Tucson and premium food options. Arizona Stadium’s west side also saw seats widened for additional comfort, enhanced restrooms and points of sale for concessions, addition of a new Coors Light Patio, more TV displays around concession areas and the installation of the new KidCats Den play area for the youngest of Wildcat fans.
The vision of what Arizona Stadium will look like in the future will be shaped by Arizona fans, alumni and supporters throughout this information gathering process.