Arizona Athletics begins stadium renovation planning process

“As we’ve done with all of our enhancements over the past two years, we engage our fans, campus partners and community to be a part of a collaborative effort,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “The long-term vision of our football facility is a critical piece to the future of our entire athletics department. The planning process for the next stage of renovations and enhancements must be built and powered by the input of those who fill the stands. We want fans to help build the future of Arizona Stadium for the generations of fans to come.”