Coming off bye week, UArizona hits road to face No. 6 Oregon

It’s Arizona vs. Oregon and if past matchups have been any indication, absolutely anything can happen...The last three times the two teams have met with Oregon ranked and Arizona unranked, the Wildcats have walked away winners...Since 2013, Oregon is 16-6 against the rest of the Pac-12 South in regular season games and 1-3 against Arizona...Utah (twice) is the only other Pac-12 South team to knock off Oregon multiple times since 2013...Over the last five matchups, counting the 2014 Pac-12 Championship game, Arizona is 3-2 against Oregon ... The common denominator has been easy to figure out ... In the three wins, the Wildcats surrendered 18.3 points per game ... In the two losses, Arizona gave up 49.5 points per game ... In fact, over the last 12 matchups between Oregon and Arizona, Oregon is 7-0 when scoring more than 40 points per game and 0-5 when scoring less than 40 ... Oregon’s 49-0 win over Arizona in Eugene in 2012 marked the last time the Wildcats have been shut out ... This year, Oregon again enters the matchup as one of the top teams in the country, ranked No. 6 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll ... The Ducks are 8-1 overall, 6-0 in conference and have won eight straight games ... The Ducks rank second in the conference in total defense, allowing 313.4 yards per game and second in scoring defense, surrendering just 15.8 points per game ... The Ducks are also second in rushing defense (100.1 yards allowed per game) and passing defense (213.3 yards allowed per game) ... Arizona’s offense should be up for the task, as the Wildcats are second in the conference in total offense at 495.8 yards per game and second in rushing offense at 196.4 yards per game ... The Wildcats are playing a road game for the third time in their last four games ... Thanks to their trip to Hawai’i and this week’s journey, the Wildcats will travel 11,894 miles this season, which is the most by any Power 5 program ... The next closest is West Virginia at 11,133 miles ... Interestingly, as a league, the Pac-12′s average mileage for a trip is 8,560...The next closest Power 5 Conference is the Big 12 at 5,861 miles ... Senior quarterback Khalil Tate enters this weekend’s matchup with 2,184 rushing yards and 6,001 passing yards ... He one of just two quarterbacks in Pac-12 history to rush for at least 2,000 yards and pass for 5,000 yards, joining former Oregon star Marcus Mariota...Running back J.J. Taylor, who is one of 13 active Division I players with at least 3,000 rushing yards, had 212 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries against Oregon in last year’s win ... In two games against Oregon, he is averaging 6.7 yards per carry and 133.5 yards per game.