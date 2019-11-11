Fees stolen from honor box at Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Money from the visitor pay box at the entrance of Saguaro National Park was stolen at the end of last month.
The national park believes this happened sometime between the evening of Oct. 29 and the morning of Oct. 30.
Saguaro National Park tweeted the information Monday morning, Nov. 11.
The honor station contained entrance fee envelopes. They believe five to ten individual entrance fee envelopes were stolen, which may have included cash or credit card account number and expiration dates.
The national park warned people who were at the park near the end of October to watch for any suspicious activity linked to their credit card.
Saguaro National Park apologized for any stress this incident may have caused.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.