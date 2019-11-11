Firefighters extinguish house fire Sunday night in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with Tucson Fire Department responded to a duplex on fire Sunday night.
A department press release stated heavy black smoke could be seen coming from the front door of the building in the 700 block of East Holaway Dr, which is near First Avenue south of Prince Road.
Firefighters were on scene just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. They had the situation under control in less than 10 minutes, according to the release.
It stated no one was hurt in the fire.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.