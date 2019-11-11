FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind picking up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cold front will move through on Tuesday which will nudge our temperatures closer to average of 75. As that front passes, we’ll also see our wind speeds pick up. On Tuesday, we could see some gusts nearing 40 mph! After Tuesday, things quiet down with temps slowly warming into the low 80s once again.
MONDAY: Highs will be in the low 80s under partly cloudy.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.
