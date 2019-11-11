Many gather at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument to protest border wall construction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Activists gathered Saturday to protest construction of President Donald Trump’s border wall at Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
People held signs, banners, and some even wore costumes to protest border wall construction.
The protesters say the 30-foot-tall barrier will block the migration of wildlife, destroy archaeological sites, and imperil endangered species and wilderness lands.
“Trump’s wall is being rammed through one of the most beautiful, sacred and biologically diverse places in Arizona,” said Laiken Jordahl, a borderlands campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity. “We demand that Congress take immediate action to rescind the funds Trump illegally stole for his racist vanity project.”
