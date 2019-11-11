No. 21 Arizona routs Illinois 90-69 behind freshman trio

No. 21 Arizona (2-0) was good at both ends, shooting 56% while nabbing 14 steals. The Wildcats turned a tight game at halftime into a rout with a 17-2 second-half run behind the freshman trio of Mannion, Green and Zeke Naji. Nnaji finished with 19 points, Mannion had nine assists and Green was 4 for 7 from 3-point range.