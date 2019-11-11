Now in their mid-twenties, elementary school sweethearts get engaged at former school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Young love—it’s a tale as old as time.
For Jordan Davis and Blake Siddle, it’s just part of their history.
The two met in elementary school at Quail Run elementary. In fourth, fifth and sixth grades, their love grew between passing notes in the hallway, but they had a Romeo-Juliet type of love.
“She was like my first girlfriend, well, as much as a girlfriend can be in fifth grade,” said Siddle.
The two weren’t allowed to see each other. It’s a classic reason why.
“He was like the bad boy, and I was like the good girl,” said Davis.
They kept their young love blossoming until Junior High when they went to different schools, but Davis’s senior, there was a shot to rekindle what they had as kids.
“We went to Wendy’s and it was horrible,” said Davis.
“It was the worst date ever. I did not like her at all,” said Siddle.
So, maybe the first date back was not their glass slipper moment.
“We didn’t talk for like a year,” said Davis.
They say, however, the third time is the charm. Eventually, Davis messaged Siddle on Facebook, and a few years later, they found themselves back at Quail Run Elementary School. The day after Davis’s birthday in late October, Siddle made sure it was a special visit. In the courtyard of their elementary school, he chalked in large, block letters “MESSH Marry Me.”
“It’s my elementary school sweetheart,” said Davis. “I couldn’t read the messh part of it, so I thought it said someone else’s name at first!”
Siddle got on one knee, and Davis said yes to forever to her elementary school sweetheart.
“I love everything about her, she makes me happy and supports me in everything I do,” said Siddle. “It’s awesome. It’s the greatest thing ever.”
