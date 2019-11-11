7 questions with the headliners of DUSK Music Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With 15 minutes and a bowl full of questions, we sat down with A R I Z O N A the band before they went performed at Dusk Music Festival.
We asked them seven questions in close quarters, sitting in their RV parked behind the stage. When asked why the group decided to headline DUSK Music Festival, they said this was the easiest question of all.
“Arizona is a place that we will never say no to doing anything,” said lead singer Zachary Charles. “It’s unspoken, nobody talks about it, nobody wants to say this is a thing, but the whole Arizona the state but the band is A R I Z O N A and y’all just happen to like the band makes the bond stronger.”
They performed at the San Carlos stage at Armory park in Tucson, Arizona.
With over a billion worldwide streams and still growing, A R I Z O N A has made their name known among the contemporary electronic scene. The band recently released their latest album ASYLUM.
A R I Z O N A is comprised of Nathan Esquite, David Labuguen, and Zachary Charles.The trio first came together at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music where their shared interests in production and songwriting united them as much as their mutual New Jersey heritage.
The festival was packed with other popular artists who performed Nov. 9 and 10 at Armory Park.
The lineup was as follows:
SATURDAY: Kaskade; A R I Z O N A; Fitz and the Tantrums; Shallou (DJ Set); Wax Motif; What So Not, and Whethan.
SUNDAY: REZZ; Two Door Cinema; Broncho; Cray; Dombresky; Goldroom; Malaa, and Tokimonsta.
