Aztecs men’s soccer earns at-large bid for NJCAA Division I Tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Community College men’s soccer team will continue its season at the highest stage.
The No. 13 ranked Aztecs were selected as one of the four at-large bids for the NJCAA Division I National Tournament from Nov. 18-23 in Tyler, TX.
This will be the Aztecs’ third straight trip to the NJCAA Tournament and its sixth in nine years. In their last three tournament appearances they haven’t finished worst than third place.
The Aztecs hold a 14-2-3 overall record and will join fellow ACCAC conference team Arizona Western College at the tournament. The Aztecs lost to the Matadors in the NJCAA Region I, Division I final in penalty kicks.
The Aztecs will play Eastern Florida State College on Monday at 3:00 p.m. MST. They will continue pool play on Tuesday against Essex County College at 3:00 p.m. MST.
For complete information, visit the NJCAA Division I Men’s Soccer tournament website.
