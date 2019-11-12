Downtown business groups collecting coats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two downtown business groups are teaming up for a coat drive to help those in need. The Tucson Metro Chamber and Downtown Tucson Partnership have boxes in their lobbies to collect coats and jackets.
This is the first time that the two groups are working together, and the first coat drive for both businesses.
They are looking for gently used or new coats from kids to adult sizes. You can drop them off at either of the locations listed below. The Tucson Metro Chamber says they wanted to do something to help the needy in our community and felt the coat drive was a great idea. The coat drive goes until Dec. 5.
Once the boxes are filled, Gospel Rescue Mission will take the boxes and hand out the coats to people at their facility or out in the community.
Here are the drop off locations for the coat drive:
Tucson Metro Chamber
212 E. Broadway Boulevard
Downtown Tucson Partnership
100 N. Stone Avenue
