FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy Tuesday Ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cold front will move through today which will nudge our temperatures closer to our average of 75 degrees. As that front passes, we’ll also see our wind speeds pick up... we could see some gusts nearing 40 mph! After today, things quiet down with temps slowly warming into the low 80s once again.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds from the ESE up to 40 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with clouds building in. Highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with clouds thinning. Highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Highs in the upper 70s under sunny skies.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
