Strange lights seen over Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a scene eerily reminiscent of previous sightings over the past two decades, strange lights were observed in the sky over Phoenix on Monday, Nov. 12.
As seen in a YouTube video recorded by an azfamily viewer, Joey, at least three lights of varying brightness appear in a diagonal line.
An article in azfamily.com said the lights appeared at about 7 p.m. Some viewers reported seeing up to 15 lights. Read the entire article and see more videos HERE.
So far, there is no explanation for Monday’s lights, but a representative for Luke Air Force Base said the lights were not a result of its operations.
