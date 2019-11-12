Tucson fire responds to blaze at Glow Zone Mini Golf

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Fire Department are on the scene at Glow Zone Mini Golf in response to an attic fire that erupted earlier this afternoon.
Fire crews were originally called to the indoor golf course, located at 2619 N. Stone Ave, at 3:03 p.m. regarding smoke coming from the roof, according to TFD. Investigators found a series of small fires in the HVAC system in the attic.
Crews extinguished at 3:34 p.m. the fires but investigators are still looking into how the blaze started.
This is the second fire to erupt at the business in the last 24 hours, according to TFD. Crews responded to a separate fire in another part of the building at around 1 a.m. this morning.
No injuries were reported.
